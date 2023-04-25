8-year-old girl dies after mobile phone explodes

PTI

Thrissur, April 25

An eight-year-old girl died when the mobile phone she was using allegedly exploded, police said on Tuesday.

The mobile phone used by Thiruvilvamala resident, Adithyasree, allegedly exploded at around 10.30 pm on Monday, police told PTI.

Adithyasree was a third standard student of a school nearby. Police have registered a case and investigations are on.