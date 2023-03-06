80-year-old man donates Rs 1-crore property to UP governor; claims son, daughter-in-law ill-treated him

Muzaffarnagar (UP), March 6
Upset over alleged ill-treatment by son and daughter-in-law, an 80-year-old man donated his property worth Rs 1 crore to the Uttar Pradesh governor and willed that a school or a hospital be built on it.
Nathu Singh, a native of Biral village and currently living in an old-age home at Khatoli town, said he has filed an affidavit to the sub-registrar office to hand over his property to the Uttar Pradesh Governor.
Sub-Registrar of Budhana tehsil Pankaj Jain confirmed that Nathu Singh has registered a will on March 4 donating his residential house and 10 bigha agriculture land valued at around Rs 1 crore to the state governor.
In the affidavit, Singh has made a request that a school or a hospital be built on the land after his death.
He alleged that his son and daughter-in-law humiliated and insulted him several times, forcing him to live in an old-age home.
