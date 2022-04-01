Rs800-cr 'bogus' expenses found at Hero MotoCorp

New Delhi, March 31
The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Thursday said the I-T sleuths, who raided 35 premises in Delhi-NCR of an automobile manufacturing group along with a firm operating chartered flights and real estate, have found expenditure aggregating to more than Rs 800 crore, which are being shown in the guise of purchase of services from a specific event management entity. —
