Rs 80K cr pacts inked

Bengaluru, February 15
In all, 266 partnerships were signed at Aero India on Wednesday. These included 201 MoUs, 53 major announcements, nine product launches and three transfers of technology agreements. The collective worth of these is around Rs 80,000 crore, the Ministry of Defence said.
The agreements include new technology and products that the DRDO has developed and handed over to private industry to make. HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines, France, signed a pact for a joint venture for design development of helicopter engines.
