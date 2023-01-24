80K Indian IT grads laid off since Nov '22

PTI

Washington, January 23

Thousands of Indian IT professionals in the US, who have lost their jobs due to the series of recent layoffs at companies such as Google, Microsoft and Amazon, are now struggling to find new employment within the stipulated period under their work visas following the termination of their employment to stay in the country.

According to The Washington Post, nearly 2,00,000 IT workers have been laid off since November last year, including some record numbers in companies such as Google, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon.

As per some industry insiders, about 40 per cent (80,000) of them are Indian IT professionals, a significant number of whom are on H-1B and L1 visas.