$82 mn WB loan to prevent animal-to-human diseases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

With animal disease outbreaks globally posing risks to public health systems, the World Bank has approved a $82 million loan to prevent, detect, and respond to endemic zoonotic, transboundary and emerging infectious diseases. The loan has a maturity of 11.5 years with a grace period of 4.5 years.

India has the largest livestock population in the world. It is estimated that the foot-and-mouth disease alone costs the country more than $3.3 billion annually. In India, around 68 per cent of the workforce relies on farming and remains in close contact with domestic animals and poultry, becoming frequently exposed to sick or infected animals.

The loan will strengthen India’s “One Health” approach which recognises that people and animals are connected with their shared environment, said a World Bank statement.

“The new programme will help reduce the risk of animal disease outbreaks by improving disease surveillance and veterinary services in the livestock and wildlife sectors,” said Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank’s Country Director for India.

At least 29 lakh livestock farmers will have increased access to improved animal health services in the participating states. Through the state-of-the-art laboratories, the programme will also strengthen collaboration and data-sharing with the human health sector. It will also enhance food quality and safety in animal products, especially in livestock and wet markets.