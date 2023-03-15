84,866 vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces till January 1, 2023: MoS Nityanand Rai

ANI

New Delhi, March 15

A total of 84,866 posts are vacant in country’s Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) against the sanctioned 10,05,520 posts as on January 1, 2023, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a query, the Minister, however, clarified that the vacancies in the CAPFs arise on account of retirements, resignation, promotion, death, new raising of Battalion and creation of new posts.

Rai also said that “recruitment of 31,785 personnel in the CAPFs has been done in the past five months”.

The CAPFs comprise the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Assam Rifles.

Citing a data, the Minister informed that a total of 3,706 vacancies were noted in Assam Rifles till January 1, 2023 against 65,536 sanctioned posts in the force.

Similarly, the data shared by Rai mentions 19,987 vacancies in the BSF against 2,65,277 sanctioned posts; 19,475 vacancies in the CISF against 1,61,551 sanctioned posts; 29,283 vacancies in the CRPF against 3,24,654 sanctioned posts; 4,142 vacancies in the ITBP against 90,728 sanctioned posts; and 8,273 vacancies in the SSB against 97,774 sanctioned posts.

The Minister's reply came on question of total number of sanctioned posts and vacancies in the CAPF.

On query of total number of doctors, nurses and other medical professional and unfilled posts of medical professionals in each in CAPF, the data mentioned that a total of 2,193 doctors were available in the CAPF and 247 posts of this rank were unfilled till January 1, 2023.

As per the data till January 1, 2023, 750 doctors were available the CRPF and 34 posts of this rank were unfilled followed by 545 doctors available in the BSF with 54 unfilled posts.

It said that 54 doctors were available in the CISF while 28 posts of the rank were unfilled till January 1, 2023 followed by 453 doctors available in the ITBP where 81 posts of the rank were unfilled. A total of 217 doctors were available in the SSB and 174 in the Assam Rifles while 45 and five posts of the same rank was unfilled in these CAPFs, respectively, till January 1, 2023.

According to the data, there is a total of 2,900 nurses and professionals in the CRPF followed by 1,791 in the BSF; 241 in the CISF; 1,531in the ITBP; 515 in the SSB and 1,420 in the Assam Rifles.

The data also mentioned 1,330 unfilled posts in the CRPF, 317 in the BSF, 81 in the CISF, 169 in the ITBP, 228 in the ITBP and 229 in the Assam Rifles.