88% adults fully jabbed

New Delhi, May 28
Crossing a major milestone in its Covid journey today, India successfully vaccinated 88 per cent of its adult population with both doses.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the development saying this was the result of people’s collective effort.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported first cases of Omicron sub-variant BA.4 and BA.5, with health officials noting that cases were mild and manageable at home.
The state reported four patients of BA.4 and three of BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron.
