880 flats built for Kashmiri migrant staff in 3 years, Rajya Sabha told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 2

Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home, today informed the Rajya Sabha (RS) that 880 flats had been constructed in the Valley in the last three years for Kashmiri migrant employees who wish to return.

In a written reply to a question, the minister also said 5,248 two-room accommodations were constructed in Jammu region — Purkhu, Muthi, Nagrota and Jagti — to accommodate people who had migrated due to terrorism in 1989-1990 from their ancestral houses in Kashmir. These residential accommodations were constructed in two phases till 2011.

“No new tenements for the above purpose have been built in the last three years. However, due to improved security scenario in the Kashmir valley, the government has taken up the construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for the Kashmiri migrant employees returning to the Kashmir valley. As many as 880 flats have been constructed in the last three years,” the Minister of State for Home said in his written reply.

