9,062 new covid cases, 36 more deaths reported

PTI

New Delhi, August 17

India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh covid-19 infections that took its tally to 4,42,86,256, while the number of active cases came down to 1,05,058, according to Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,27,134 with 36 new fatalities, including six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.24 per cent of the total infections. The national covid recovery rate stands at 98.57 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 6,194 cases has been recorded in the active covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.49 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.38 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,36,54,064, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.

So far, 208.57 crore doses of covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.

Among the 30 new fatalities six are from Punjab, five from Karnataka, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two each from Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, and one each from Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Ladakh, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal.