Rs 9,259 cr for special purpose vehicle AIAHL

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 1

With a special focus on building infrastructure for regional air connectivity, Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman has proposed to revive 20 airports across the country in the next financial year. The Ministry of Civil Aviation has been allotted Rs 10,667 crore, which is almost three times last year's budgetary estimate of Rs 3,224.67 crore.

Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL), a government-owned special purpose vehicle set up in 2019 to handle Air India's debt and non-core assets, has received budgetary support of Rs 9,259 crore for the next financial year.

During 2021-22, since the government incurred high expenses on the account of disinvestment of Air India, the revised estimate of the ministry's expenses for the year jumped to Rs 72,652 crore. — TNS