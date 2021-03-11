9,531 new covid cases, 26 more deaths reported

PTI

New Delhi, August 22

India on Monday logged 9,531 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,48,960, while the number of active cases came down to 97,648, according to Union Health ministry data.

The toll due to covid-19 climbed to 5,27,368 with 26 more fatalities, including 10 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate stood at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 88.27 crore tests have been conducted so far with 2,29,546 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who had recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,23,944, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent, it said.

So far, 210.02 crore doses of covid-19 vaccines had been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added.