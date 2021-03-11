9 Delhi High Court judges take oath

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 18

Nine newly appointed judges of the Delhi HC were today administered the oath of office, taking its strength to 44 against a sanctioned strength of 60 judges. Justice Tara V Ganju, Justice Mini Pushkarna, Justice Manmeet Singh Arora, Justice Vikas Mahajan, Justice Tushar R Gedela, Justice Sachin Datta, Justice Amit Mahajan, Justice Gaurang Kanth and Justice Saurabh Benarjee were administered the oath of office.