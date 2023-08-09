9 injured in fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri

New Delhi, August 9
Two policemen and seven civilians were injured putting out a fire that broke out at a factory in west Delhi's Mayapuri area on Wednesday morning, officials said.
According to officials, a call was received at 2.05 am that there was a fire at a two-storey sofa factory at the market known for dealing in scrap.
The fire was doused by five tenders that were rushed to the spot, they said.
The fire had sparked in the packing box of sofa springs. A drum of glue kept on the ground floor also burst in the blaze, a fire official said.
Seven men received minor burn injuries and were rushed to DDU hospital.
The injured were identified as Rakesh, 35; Ram Niwas, 60; Santosh, 27; Harichand, 35; Vikrant, 25; Kishan, 23; and Inderjeet, 33. Head constables Randhir Singh and Vikrant, too, received burns, fire officials said.
According to police, the factory dealt in iron spring (used in making sofas) in Mayapuri Phase II.
A crime team was called at the spot to investigate the fire.
A case is being registered at Mayapuri police station, police added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful
Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...
Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners
India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...
Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped
Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...
You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre
The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...
A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens
The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus