9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

PTI

Navsari, December 31

Nine people were killed and nearly 15 injured after an SUV rammed into a luxury bus in Navsari district of Gujarat in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway near Vesma village when the bus was going towards Valsad, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, Navsari SP Rushikesh Upadhyay said.

Of the nine people travelling in the SUV, eight died on the spot along with the driver of the luxury bus, he said.

Those travelling in the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar in Gujarat and were on their way back to their hometown from Valsad, Upadhyay said, adding that the passengers of the bus hailed from Valsad.