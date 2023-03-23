9 killed in blast at firecracker factory in TN

PTI

Kancheepuram, March 22

Nine workers were killed in an explosion at a firecracker unit near here on Wednesday and at least 12 others suffered injuries, police said. Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed his sympathies to the kin of the deceased and announced that the government would provide relief of Rs 3 lakh to each of the nine families.

In a statement in Chennai, he also announced aid of Rs one lakh each for those severely injured in the fire accident. The police said that when workers were engaged in processes related to the manufacturing and storage of the firecrackers, there was an explosion, which started a fire. Nine workers died and 12 others were injured in the blaze.

The building that housed the manufacturing-cum-storage facility collapsed. Three of the dead are yet to be identified. The cause of the accident is being investigated and violations have been identified, police said.