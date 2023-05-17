9 killed in blast at illegal cracker factory in Bengal

Kolkata, May 16
An explosion at an illegal firecracker unit located at Egra in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal killed nine persons and injured several others on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. The impact of the explosion was so massive that the factory which was being run from a residential building collapsed. Villagers said the site looked like a “war zone” with body parts and debris strewn all around, including in a nearby pond.
While the state government ordered a CID probe into the incident, the BJP demanded an investigation by the NIA and wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
