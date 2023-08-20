9 soldiers killed as vehicle falls into Indus in Ladakh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 19

At least nine Indian Army troops were killed and one injured when the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into the Indus near Kiari on the Leh-Nyoma road in Ladakh this evening.

The troops were travelling in a military vehicle that was part of a convoy from Leh to Nyoma. The vehicle skidded into the valley around 6 pm when it was 7 km short of Kiari, Army officials said.

As many as 10 personnel were travelling in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The injured soldier has been shifted to hospital, the officials said. Kiari, located on the banks of the Indus, is the headquarters of Army’s 70 brigade under the Leh-based 14 Corps.

#Indian Army #Ladakh #Leh