Punjab, eight other states have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to investigate cases

PTI

Vibha Sharma

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 14

Nine States, including Punjab, have withdrawn general consent to the CBI to investigate cases, union minister Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. According to a written reply by the minister the nine states are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal

The minister said that as per Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the Central Bureau of Investigation needs the consent from the respective State Government for conducting investigation in its jurisdiction.

“In terms of the provision of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, the State Governments have granted a general consent to CBI for the investigation of specified class of offences against specified categories of persons enabling CBI to register and investigate those specified matters,” Singh said in response on States which have withdrawn the general consent for barring CBI from investigating the cases in the States and whether the Centre had any plan to review the laws which are prohibiting CBI investigation in the States.