9 workers injured in blast at factory in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar, February 13
Nine workers were injured in a blast at a factory in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place around Sunday midnight in Arihant Furnace Rolling Mill, located near Sihor town in the district, nearly 200 km from the state capital Gandhinagar, an official from Sihor police station said.
The workers were present in the factory when the blast occurred suddenly. Nine of them suffered from burn injuries, the official said.
All of them were rushed to a government hospital in Bhavnagar, the official said, adding that efforts were on to ascertain the cause of the blast.
