962 cases against lawmakers pending for 5 years, SC told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 15

In all, 962 cases against lawmakers are pending for over five years, the Supreme Court has been informed.

In his 17th report submitted to the top court on criminal cases pertaining to MPs/MLAs, amicus curiae Vijay Hansaria said the report had been prepared after collating information received from 16 high courts.

According to the report, 51 former and sitting lawmakers – whose names have not been disclosed — faced Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate. It said 71 MLAs and MLCs faced cases arising out of offences under the PMLA.

The status report stated that 121 cases lodged by the CBI were pending against MPs and MLAs, including former and sitting members.

The report revealed that Maharashtra was at the top of the list of pending criminal cases against lawmakers with 482.