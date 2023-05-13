99 major govt hospitals in Himachal without fire NOC

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 12

The fire at the new OPD block of the IGMC, Shimla, on April 27 has set alarm bells ringing in the Health Department.

Along with IGMC’s 13-storeyed new OPD block, most hospitals in the state have not obtained a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Fire Department.

No penal provisions As there are no penal provisions (on fire safety), no action against defaulters has been taken and compliance with SC & MHA directions has not been ensured. CAG report

“All 99 major government hospitals in the state have not obtained the fire NOC. However, as there are no penal provisions (on fire safety), no action against defaulters has been taken. Thus, the lives of the people working in/visiting these buildings is always at risk,” noted the CAG report that was tabled during the Assembly session last month.

Secretary (Health) Sudha Devi said, “We have instructed all Chief Medical Officers to take necessary steps to get the fire NOC wherever it has not been taken.”

In the recent fire incident at the newly inaugurated OPD block of the IGMC, it had come to light that the block had been made functional without the fire NOC.

Meanwhile, fire officials said they had no power to act against offenders as rules were yet to be framed.

“The rules are being framed now,” said Chief Fire Officer Mahesh Sharma.