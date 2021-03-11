Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake an exercise to review Section 124A IPC

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

File photo of SC.

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash
New Delhi, May 11

In a historic order, the Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and states not to register any cases of sedition under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code pending an exercise to review the colonial law.

"It will be appropriate not to use this provision of law till further reexamination is over. We hope Centre and States will desist from registering any FIR under 124A or initiate proceeding under the same till reexamination is over," a three-judge Bench led by CJI NV Ramana ordered.

"It is clear that Central Government agrees that rigours of Section 124A is not in tune with the current situation and it was intended for the time when country was under colonial law. Thus Centre may reconsider it," the Bench -- which also included Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli -- noted.

The top court said, "If any fresh case is filed under Section 124A IPC, the accused can approach the court concerned for reliefs."

It said courts will provide relief to such accused taking into account its order as also the stand taken by the Centre to reconsider the law due to its glaring abuse.

Noting that the Union of India was at liberty to issue a directive," the Bench said its order shall remain in force until further orders and posted the matter for further hearing in the third week of July.

During the hearing, the Centre had opposed the suggestion to stay the operation of the sedition law under Section 124A IPC.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta instead proposed that future FIRs under Section 124A IPC will be filed only after scrutiny by Superintendent of Police in pending cases courts can be directed to expeditiously consider bail.

On behalf of the petitioners, senior advocate Kapil Sibal opposed Mehta's argument, terming it "wholly unacceptable".

But the Bench -- which had on Tuesday asked the Centre to clarify if all sedition cases filed across India could be kept in abeyance till the review of Section 124A of the IPC was completed -- didn't agree with Mehta's submission.

"It would be appropriate to put the provision on abeyance," the top court said.

Section 124A says a person commits the crime of sedition, if he/she brings or attempts to bring in hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the government established by law in India. It can be by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise. It prescribes the maximum punishment of life imprisonment.

The law on sedition was not there in the original IPC, which came into force in 1862. It was added to the Code in 1870 and its ambit was expanded in 1898 with a view to crush the freedom movement.

In July 2021, the CJI had asked the Attorney General to clarify if this law was still needed after 75 years of independence. The sedition law was used by the British against Mahatma Gandhi, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and was now being misused with no accountability from the government, he had noted. "The government has repealed a number of laws...I don't know why you aren't looking into it," the CJI had asked.

The petitioners challenging the validity of Section 124A of IPC included Editors Guild of India and former Major General S G Vombatkere, former union minister Arun Shourie and journalists Kishorechandra Wangkhemcha from Manipur and Kanhaiya Lal Shukla from Chhattisgarh.

#nv ramana #sedition law

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Watch: Loud Punjabi wedding in California brings cops to venue; what happens next

2
Punjab

Mohali grenade attack: Russia-made RPG launcher recovered near police intelligence wing headquarters

3
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to entertain Bikram Majithia's plea

4
Comment

Depoliticising parties, enfeebling democracy

5
Punjab

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

6
Comment

Nuclear command & control

7
Delhi

After Taj Mahal, right-wing activists clamour for naming iconic Qutub Minar as Vishnu Stambh

8
Nation

Pakistan appoints ‘Minister Trade’ in Delhi mission

9
Trending

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers

10
Punjab

2 detained for blast in Mohali, Pakistan terrorist's role suspected

Don't Miss

View All
End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Obese cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases
Haryana

Obese Haryana cops in trouble as accused flee in many cases

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Coming soon, MiG-27 at IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Maestro from Jammu took santoor to dizzying heights
J & K Obituary

Pt Shivkumar Sharma: Maestro from Jammu took santoor to dizzying heights

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments
Chandigarh

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

Mother’s Day special: Pilot mother travels as passenger in a flight operated by her son, see video
Trending

Mother’s Day special: Pilot mom travels as passenger in a flight operated by her son, see adorable video

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers
Trending

Electrician used to cut power supply of village in Bihar to meet girlfriend in dark, caught red-handed by villagers

Top News

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake an exercise to review Section 124A IPC

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana allows the Centre to undertake ...

Tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended

Tension in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara after 20-year-old stabbed to death; mobile internet suspended

Right-wing groups call on traders to keep their shops shut a...

In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held

In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held

The suspect is already booked under several cases, including...

Punjab resident arrested for pro-Khalistan flags hoisted at entrance of Himachal Assembly at Dharamsala

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma says the case has been cracked but ...

I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

He was recently arrested by Punjab Police

Cities

View All

High alert sounded in border districts

High alert sounded in border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Hopes high to rid Ram Bagh of illegal encroachments

Cops thrash Sikh youth in Amritsar, toss his turban, Sukhbir Badal shares video

Drug addict ends life at Tarn Taran hospital

Work on canal-based 24x7 water project going on at a snail's pace

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing execution in Riyadh plead for aid

Kin of Gidderbaha man facing beheading in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh plead for aid

Bathinda: Petrol station worker murdered, Rs 7K looted

Bathinda village opens front against drugs

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

PGI, Chandigarh, to start online payments

500 trees uprooted for farmhouses in Nayagaon; Chandigarh real estate dealer to face action

Mohali grenade attack: Panchkula police beef up border security

Mohali grenade attack: Chandigarh steps up vigil at entry points

2 detained for blast in Mohali, Pakistan terrorist's role suspected

Bagga gets relief till July 6, HC nod to conditional grilling

Tajinder Singh Bagga gets relief till July 6, High Court nod to conditional grilling

Day after protests, structures razed in Delhi

I will continue to ask Kejriwal questions whether 1 or 1,000 cases are registered against me: Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Delhiites may soon have home delivery of liquor as GoM gives go ahead

Delhi BJP demands change in names of Delhi roads named after Mughal rulers

Pvt hospitals halt Ayushman Bharat patients’ treatment

Private hospitals in Jalandhar halt Ayushman Bharat patients' treatment

International Biodiversity Day: Over 1 million plant, animal species facing extinction worldwide, say Experts

Jalandhar lad Jaswinder Singh to lead Punjab hockey team

Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Kotli injured in accident

Anti-graft helpline boards put up in Jalandhar district govt offices

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

After Mohali blast, security beefed up in Ludhiana district

Only two government radiologists cater to entire Ludhiana district

Panchayat Minister gets 60 acres freed at Mand Chaunta village

70-yr-old illegal possession removed by MLA Manvinder Singh Giaspura

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Patiala’s Fire Department understaffed, workers paid meagre salaries

Private hospital overcharges for Covid jab in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, faculty protests delay in wages

Cricket Tourney: Z Sports Mohali beat Grand Square Patiala

PRTC buses involved in 576 major accidents in 5 years