A Bill that provides for trials in e-mode

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, August 19

The Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 Bill is a tech-friendly code that proposes to facilitate the use of technology in investigation, trial, court proceedings and other related procedures.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 11, the Bill seeks to repeal the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973. While retaining most of the provisions of the CrPC on the procedure for arrest, prosecution and bail for offences under various Acts including the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Bill proposed several crucial changes, including trials in electronic mode and forensic investigation. It provides for the use of technology and forensic sciences in the investigation of crime and furnishing and lodging of information, service of summons, etc., through electronic communication. Specific time-lines have been prescribed for time-bound investigation, trial and pronouncement of judgments. The accused may be examined through electronic means such as video conferencing.

Clause 532 of the Bill says, “All trials, inquiries and proceedings under this code, including— (i) summons and warrant, issuance, service and execution thereof; (ii) holding of inquiry; (iii) examination of complainant and witnesses; (iv) trial before a Court of Session, trial in warrant cases, trial in summons-cases, summary trials and plea bargaining; (v) recording of evidence in inquiries and trials; (vi) trials before High Courts; (vii) all appellate proceedings and such other proceedings, may be held in electronic mode, by use of electronic communication or use of audio-video electronic means.”

The Bill also defines “electronic communication” as the communication of any written, verbal, pictorial information or video content transmitted (whether from one person to another, from one device to another or from a person to a device or from a device to a person) by means of an electronic device including but not limited to—a telephone, a mobile or cellular phone, or other wireless telecommunication device, or a computer, or audio-video players and cameras or any other electronic device or electronic form as may be specified by notification, by the Central Government.”

The definition of ‘documents’ has been expanded to include an electronic or digital record on emails, etc.

