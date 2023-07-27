A black crow moment in Parliament

New Delhi, July 27
Ever since Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha was hit by a crow on Wednesday, the bird has been having its moments in Parliament.
Here is my response to Shri Piyush Goyal's 'Crow' comment in Parliament today:— Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) July 27, 2023
I was touched by one
You sound like one pic.twitter.com/EQBGkDxiNm
After dominating the Twitter cycle yesterday and triggering a meme race following its brief contact with Chadha outside Parliament, the black crow also made its way to the Rajya Sabha with Union minister Piyush Goyal, in A dig at the opposition during his remarks in the Council of States, said, “Waise toh aaj ke din kaale kauwey bhi inpar aakarshit hone lag gaye hain. (Even black crows have begun to get attracted to them).”
Reacting to the minister’s comments in the House, Chadha today tweeted, “Here is my response to Shri Piyush Goyal’s ‘Crow’ comment in Parliament today—I was touched by one; You sound like one.”
The BJP had yesterday, after the crow attack on Chadha, said, “Jooth bole kauwa kaate...”
