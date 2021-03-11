A first, 2 vaccines cleared for kids below 12

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

India is all set to expand its basket of Covid vaccines with the drug regulator on Tuesday, in a first, granting approval to two jabs for children below 12.

Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, already in use for the 15-18 age group, has been granted emergency use authorisation for kids aged 6-12 years. Biological E’s Corbevax has received the same approval for children aged 5-12 years. Corbevax was earlier approved for children in the 12-14 age group. A two-dose regimen of ZyCov D, the world’s first DNA Covid vaccine, developed by Cadila Healthcare, has also been cleared for use in children above 12 years.

2,483 fresh cases TOTAL DEATHS 5,23,622 ACTIVE CASES 15,636 1,399 deaths in 24 hours

The DCGI has asked the three firms to submit safety data every 15 days for the first two months. The approvals came at a time when PM Modi is all set to meet CMs on Wednesday to discuss the case surge.

Meanwhile, the Covid toll climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 new fatalities as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47.