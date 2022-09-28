A first, Constitution Bench hearings live-streamed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

The Supreme Court made history on Tuesday as it reached the living rooms of citizens with simultaneous live-streaming of proceedings of three Constitution Benches through YouTube and other TV channels.

This is the first time since the Supreme Court came into existence on January 26, 1950, that Constitution Bench proceedings have been live-streamed, making these directly accessible to millions of people.

Earlier, the top court on August 26 live-streamed proceedings of a Bench led by the then CJI NV Ramana on his last day in office through the NIC webcast portal.

The three Constitution Benches were: CJI UU Lalit-led Bench that heard petitions challenging the validity of 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections; Justice DY Chandrachud-led Bench which heard petitions on recent political crisis in Maharashtra; and Justice SK Kaul-led Bench that heard petitions challenging the validity of the All-India Bar Examination conducted by the Bar Council of India.

“Statistics show that more than eight lakh viewers watched the proceedings. Truly, a historic day,” the top court said in a release at the end of the proceedings.

“The step will go a long way in overcoming the barriers of distance and provide citizens the opportunity to watch the Supreme Court proceedings. This is a humble beginning and attempts will now be made to live-stream proceedings in all important matters before live-streaming of all proceedings becomes the order of the day,” it said.

