A first: Nagaland woman MP presides over RS

In Parliament

Phangnon Konyak, the first woman member from Nagaland in the Rajya Sabha, presided over the House on Tuesday.



Phangnon Konyak, the first woman member from Nagaland in the Rajya Sabha, presided over the House on Tuesday. Sansad TV posted a short video of Konyak in the chair presenting the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 before the members for voting. She is also president of Nagaland state unit of BJP.

Lumpy disease kills over 2 lakh head of cattle

The death toll due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the country has surpassed two lakh with an estimated loss of Rs 30,000 per head of cattle. The government told the Lok Sabha it did not have any scheme to compensate farmers for the loss of their animals due to the LSD.

External debt rises $66 bn in four years

India’s gross external debt has gone up by $66 billion in the past four years, LS was told during Question Hour. The gross external debt position stood at $624.65 billion (provisional) in 2023 which necessitated a payout of $19.66 billion in interest payments alone.

36,521 recruited in CAPFs in nine months

Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that as many as 36,521 personnel have been recruited in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the BSF and the CRPF in past nine months, while the recruitment process for 79,960 vacancies is currently underway.

India’s projected population is 139 crore

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha that the projected population of India, as on July 1, 2023, is 139 crore, according to a report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

12,611 enemy properties in India

12,485 of them related to Pakistani nationals

126 related to Chinese citizens

What is enemy property?

  • These are properties left behind by people who took Pakistani or Chinese citizenship during Partition or after the 1962 war
  • Their rights are vested with the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), an authority created under the Enemy Property Act, 1968

Auction process on

Ajay Kumar Mishra, MoS (Home), told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the process to auction enemy properties had been initiated, and a list of such properties had been published

Rs 1 LAKH CRORE net worth of the enemy properties

State Properties

Uttar Pradesh 6,255

West Bengal 4,088

Delhi 659

Goa 295

Maharashtra 208

Telangana 158

Gujarat 151

Tripura 105

Bihar 94

Madhya Pradesh 94

Chhattisgarh 78

Haryana 71

Kerala 71

Uttarakhand 69

Tamil Nadu 67

Meghalaya 57

Assam 29

Karnataka 24

Rajasthan 22

Jharkhand 10

