A first: Nagaland woman MP presides over RS

Phangnon Konyak, the first woman member from Nagaland in the Rajya Sabha, presided over the House on Tuesday. Sansad TV posted a short video of Konyak in the chair presenting the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 before the members for voting. She is also president of Nagaland state unit of BJP.
Lumpy disease kills over 2 lakh head of cattle
The death toll due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in the country has surpassed two lakh with an estimated loss of Rs 30,000 per head of cattle. The government told the Lok Sabha it did not have any scheme to compensate farmers for the loss of their animals due to the LSD.
External debt rises $66 bn in four years
India’s gross external debt has gone up by $66 billion in the past four years, LS was told during Question Hour. The gross external debt position stood at $624.65 billion (provisional) in 2023 which necessitated a payout of $19.66 billion in interest payments alone.
36,521 recruited in CAPFs in nine months
Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik in a written reply to Lok Sabha on Tuesday said that as many as 36,521 personnel have been recruited in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the BSF and the CRPF in past nine months, while the recruitment process for 79,960 vacancies is currently underway.
India’s projected population is 139 crore
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Lok Sabha that the projected population of India, as on July 1, 2023, is 139 crore, according to a report of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
12,611 enemy properties in India
12,485 of them related to Pakistani nationals
126 related to Chinese citizens
What is enemy property?
- These are properties left behind by people who took Pakistani or Chinese citizenship during Partition or after the 1962 war
- Their rights are vested with the Custodian of Enemy Property for India (CEPI), an authority created under the Enemy Property Act, 1968
Auction process on
Ajay Kumar Mishra, MoS (Home), told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the process to auction enemy properties had been initiated, and a list of such properties had been published
Rs 1 LAKH CRORE net worth of the enemy properties
State Properties
Uttar Pradesh 6,255
West Bengal 4,088
Delhi 659
Goa 295
Maharashtra 208
Telangana 158
Gujarat 151
Tripura 105
Bihar 94
Madhya Pradesh 94
Chhattisgarh 78
Haryana 71
Kerala 71
Uttarakhand 69
Tamil Nadu 67
Meghalaya 57
Assam 29
Karnataka 24
Rajasthan 22
Jharkhand 10
