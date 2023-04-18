A first: Online test for recruiting Agniveers begins

New Delhi, April 17
An online common entrance examination for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme commenced today. This marks a shift in the recruitment procedure of the Army.
The examination began at 375 examination centres across 176 pan-India locations and will continue till April 26, they said. The Army recently announced a change in the Agniveer recruitment process and candidates wanting to join the force will now have to first appear for an online examination followed by physical fitness and medical tests.
Earlier, candidates for Agniveers and others, had to undergo a physical test, followed by a medical. The written test was the last step. The online exam is being conducted with the assistance of Education Consultancy Services India Limited, a Mini Ratna Company under the Union Ministry of Education.
