A first: Raj Bhawans to celebrate statehood day

PTI

New Delhi, April 30

At least 30 Raj Bhawans will hold programmes to mark Statehood Day of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday in what is seen as a new initiative by the government to celebrate the country's cultural diversity.

Official sources said different Raj Bhawans will host people of Maharashtrian and Gujarati origins living and organise programmes to highlight the cultural richness and cuisines of the two states. Traditional attires associated with the two states will be a key feature.

Raj Bhawans in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Assam and Uttarakhand are among those to hold such events on Monday. Similar celebrations will be held on the formation days of other states, sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has regularly stressed on celebrating every state's heritage and traditions as part of his "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" initiative.

Be it attending traditional festivals associated with different states or the force behind events like Kashi-Tamil Samagam, he has stressed on making people in different parts of the country aware of the traditions and culture of other regions.