A first: Raj Bhawans to celebrate statehood day

New Delhi, April 30
At least 30 Raj Bhawans will hold programmes to mark Statehood Day of Maharashtra and Gujarat on Monday in what is seen as a new initiative by the government to celebrate the country's cultural diversity.
Official sources said different Raj Bhawans will host people of Maharashtrian and Gujarati origins living and organise programmes to highlight the cultural richness and cuisines of the two states. Traditional attires associated with the two states will be a key feature.
Raj Bhawans in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Assam and Uttarakhand are among those to hold such events on Monday. Similar celebrations will be held on the formation days of other states, sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has regularly stressed on celebrating every state's heritage and traditions as part of his "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat" initiative.
Be it attending traditional festivals associated with different states or the force behind events like Kashi-Tamil Samagam, he has stressed on making people in different parts of the country aware of the traditions and culture of other regions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more bodies recovered from Maharashtra building collapse site; toll rises to 8
The work on clearing the debris is under way for the third d...
Been spiritual journey for me: PM on 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast at UN
BJP turns event into mass outreach exercise | It’s a story o...
India urges G20 countries to collaborate, focus on evidence-based research in health systems
Amitabh Kant is India's G20 Sherpa
British-Indian Meera Syal to be awarded BAFTA TV fellowship
Syal, who starred in hit BBC comedies, 'Goodness Gracious Me...