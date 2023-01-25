Aaftab killed Shraddha for meeting friend, say police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 24

The Delhi Police today claimed Mehrauli murder accused Aaftab Poonawala got enraged and became violent after victim Shraddha Walkar went to meet one of her friends, which he didn’t like.

The police today filed over 6,000-page chargesheet against Aaftab in connection with the gruesome murder of his live-in partner Shraddha in the Saket court here, which extended the judicial custody of the accused by two weeks to February 7.

A senior officer of the South District Police said, “On the day of the incident, Shraddha had gone to meet one of her friends, which Aaftab did not like. After which he became violent and the killed her.”

The officer said the chargesheet was filed on Tuesday under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC. Over 150 testimonies had been recorded, he said.

Aaftab is accused of strangling Shraddha in May last year and chopping her body into 35 pieces before dumping these in different parts of the national Capital over several days. Aaftab and Shraddha met through a dating app in 2019 and later moved together in a rented accommodation in Delhi’s Chhattarpur area. Shraddha’s parents were against the interfaith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.