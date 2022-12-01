Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test

PTI

New Delhi, December 1

Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner, will undergo a narco analysis test at a Rohini hospital here on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation, officials said.

According to officials, Poonawala reached the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at Rohini at 8.40am.

Before he undergoes the narco analysis test, a general check-up will be done to check his blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and heartbeat. If all the required parameters are met the accused would be taken for the narco analysis test, they said.

A consent form with complete details of Poonawala and the team conducting his narco test would be read out to him as part of the procedure. After he signs the form, the narco analysis procedure would be conducted, a senior official said.

Narco analysis involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.

In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

Investigating agencies use this test after other pieces of evidence do not provide a clear picture of the case.

Delhi Police had earlier said it sought Poonawalla's narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were "deceptive" in nature.