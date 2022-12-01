Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test

New Delhi, December 1
Aaftab Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner, will undergo a narco analysis test at a Rohini hospital here on Thursday as part of the ongoing investigation, officials said.
According to officials, Poonawala reached the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital at Rohini at 8.40am.
Before he undergoes the narco analysis test, a general check-up will be done to check his blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and heartbeat. If all the required parameters are met the accused would be taken for the narco analysis test, they said.
A consent form with complete details of Poonawala and the team conducting his narco test would be read out to him as part of the procedure. After he signs the form, the narco analysis procedure would be conducted, a senior official said.
Narco analysis involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.
In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.
Investigating agencies use this test after other pieces of evidence do not provide a clear picture of the case.
Delhi Police had earlier said it sought Poonawalla's narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were "deceptive" in nature.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 4.92 pc turnout in first hour of polling; centenarian woman, ex-CM Rupani among early voters
89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray
On third such occasion in Supreme Court’s history, all-women bench formed to hear matters
The two-judge bench is currently sitting in Court No 11 of t...
Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture
His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours
'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...
Indian-origin British police officer voices his concern on racism, says 'was beaten in 1970s for being a mixed-race kid'
Slams Home Secretary Suella Braverman's 'inexplicable' comme...