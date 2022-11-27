Aaftab remanded in judicial custody, narco test likely on Nov 28

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

The Delhi Police today said a local court here had sent Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces in South Delhi’s Mehrauli, to judicial custody for 13 days.

Skull not found yet The police are yet to find the victim’s skull, her remaining body parts and the weapon used to dismember the body

The police have initiated the legal process for the production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

Aaftab had kept Shraddha Walkar’s body pieces in a fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence before dumping those across the city over several days.

The polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) here. Aaftab reached the FSL at Rohini here for his third session of the polygraph test at 4 pm and left after 6:30 pm, the police said, adding that his four-day police remand expired on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a narco test on Aaftab is likely to be conducted on November 28, officials said, adding that the police had earlier informed that the DNA test report of the victim’s body had not been received by them.

A senior FSL official said all sessions related to the test had been completed, including the pre, main and post stages of the procedure. “Our forensic experts will analyse the recordings and make a report accordingly. He can be called again if the experts are not satisfied with the report. Based on the outcome of the report, a decision will be taken on conducting narco analysis which can be carried out even if he is sent to judicial custody,” he said.