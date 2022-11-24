Aaftab used to give cigarette burns to Shradha Walkar, claims her friend

Mumbai, November 24
Aaftab Poonawala, Shradha Walkar’s live-in partner and alleged murderer, used to give her cigarette burns but she desisted from approaching police as she wanted to give him another chance, one of her friends claimed on Thursday.
After getting into a relationship with Poonawala, Walkar distanced herself from her family and all her friends, her college friend Rajat Shukla said while speaking to news channel ABP News.
“In 2021, Shradda shared with one of her close woman friends that Aaftab burnt her with cigarette on her back, and we felt bad after hearing about this,” he said.
Her friends then visited Poonawala and threatened to file a police complaint if he continued to ill-treat her, Shukla said.
“It was Shraddha who asked us to give him one more chance, and I think that cost her life,” he added.
Poonawala allegedly murdered Walkar in Delhi in May this year and disposed of her body by sawing it into 35 pieces.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Immunity to Saudi ruler: India upset at ‘unnecessary’ reference to PM Modi by US official
Bagchi also said reports about the Prime Minister’s visit to...
Sachin Pilot a traitor, can’t be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot
Remarks further widen fissures in Rajasthan Congress
Sachin Pilot hits back after Gehlot’s traitor barb; says CM ‘calls me nikamma, naakara, gaddar; defies my upbringing to use such language’
Gehlot and Pilot have been at loggerheads over chief ministe...
Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner
Attorney general asks the court to look into the issue in en...
‘No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed’: Air India’s new grooming guidelines for cabin crew
Soon after taking over Air India in January this year, Tata ...