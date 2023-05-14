 Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh : The Tribune India

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, considered to be the stronghold of SP leader Azam Khan

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. File Photo



IANS

Lucknow, May 14

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has finally made its presence felt in the electoral politics of Uttar Pradesh.

The AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, considered to be the stronghold of SP leader Azam Khan.

AAP candidate Sana Khanam was elected chairperson of the Rampur Nagar Palika Parishad.

Khanam bagged 43,121 votes to win this seat reserved for women.

Meanwhile, Rafat Jaha of AAP was elected chairperson of the Kemri Nagar panchayat in Rampur. She secured 7,449 votes.

The party also won several other seats across the state.

AAP candidate Abrun Nisha was elected from the Maharana Pratap ward in the temple town of Ayodhya.

AAP's Faisal Warsi was elected chairman of Seohara Nagar Palika Parishad in Bijnor district.

In Aligarh district, AAP candidate Sanjay Sharma was elected chairman of the Khair Nagar Palika Parishad.

In Moradabad district, AAP's Mohammad Yakub was elected chairman of Pakbara Nagar Panchayat.

AAP spokesman Vaibhav Maheshwari said, “The results are encouraging for us because people have started realising that AAP ideology is better than others in the fray. We will work with double the energy for the Lok Sabha polls and make a mark there.”  

 

 

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

2
Trending

‘Everything I prayed for': Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra get engaged at private ceremony in Delhi, share striking pictures

3
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

4
Punjab

After Sangrur debacle, AAP re-enters Lok Sabha from Punjab with Jalandhar win

5
Jalandhar

AAP's Sushil Rinku's success story: From councillor to MLA to MP

6
Nation

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

7
Himachal

Video: Priyanka Gandhi offers prayers at Jakhu Hanuman temple in Shimla as counting under way in Karnataka

8
Nation

Karnataka poll results: Congress makes a stunning comeback, ousts BJP from its lone southern citadel; CLP meeting on Sunday

9
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll result: Impressive show by BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

10
Punjab

AAP’s Rinku wins Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection by 58,691 votes

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

136 seats, Congress wins big in Karnataka

BJP loses its only southern state I 13 ministers of Bommai g...

Karnataka Verdict: Congress attributes victory to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’

Karnataka verdict: Congress attributes victory to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Of 51 seats traversed, grand old party won 36

‘Vocal for local’ trumps BJP’s national pitch

Karnataka poll results: 'Vocal for local' trumps BJP's national pitch

Congress wins most of ST seats, a huge dent to PM’s tribal p...

Jalandhar Byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Becomes AAP’s sole MP in the Lok Sabha

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...


Cities

View All

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

12% hike in wheat arrival at grain markets in Amritsar district

Helmets distributed at road safety awareness camp

O&M workers will get all benefits: Amritsar MC Commissioner

Help popularise ASR technique: Phoolka to Akal Takht Jathedar

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Prisoners go on strike in Bathinda jail demanding better facilities

Bathinda girls outshine boys in CBSE results

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

All councillors refuse to okay new waste processing plant

Admn slammed for ‘disrespect’ to Mayor

Administrator announces Rs 5 lakh grant for music band at Burail Jail

RTE violations: More city schools on dept’s radar

550 attend Samvedna Camp

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Delhi HC reserves order on liquor firm executive’s bail petition in scam

Karnataka election results: First poll as national party, AAP draws blank

Court grants bail to accused in Kanjhawala case

Girl hangs herself after failing in board exam

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Buoyed by Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll win, AAP sets sights on MC elections

Jalandhar byelection: AAP wrests seat from Congress, Sushil Rinku winner

Sushil Rinku emerges as tallest Dalit leader of Doaba

Year later, AAP gains in rural segments

NOTA votes go up, Independents’ dip

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Garbage dump fire troubles residents at Adarsh Colony

Body of 5-yr-old girl found in fields two days after she went missing

Elderly man dies of Covid

9 truckers, two junk dealers nabbed; stolen scrap recovered

Non-functional water coolers irk patients at Civil Hospital

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

5,644 cases settled amicably in district

Woman jumps into canal, dies

Two held with 50K banned pills

2,969 cases disposed of in Fatehgarh Sahib

AAP workers celebrate Jalandhar bypoll win