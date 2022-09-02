AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

PTI

New Delhi, September 2

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday alleged that Delhi L-G VK Saxena misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter when he was the KVIC chairman and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "immediately" sack him.

Addressing a press conference, AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh demanded that legal proceedings be initiated against Saxena for awarding the contract to his daughter in violation of the law.

"L-G VK Saxena, during his term as KVIC chairman, misused his position and awarded a contract for interior designing of a khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter. In awarding the contract, he violated the provisions of the KVIC Act, 1961," Singh alleged.

The prime minister should immediately sack Saxena as the Delhi L-G and legal action be taken against him for illegally awarding the contract to his daughter, he said.

The AAP is consulting its lawyers and intended to move court, Singh told reporters.

“The Delhi L-G can’t escape his misdeeds. We will soon move court as the due process of awarding the contract was not followed,” Singh said, adding, “How can the KVIC chairman award a contract to his relative?”