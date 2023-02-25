AAP, BJP councillors clash again at Delhi MC meeting

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 24

Unruly scenes were witnessed during a meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to elect six members of the standing committee on Friday. Councillors of the BJP and AAP kicked and punched each other as they sparred over a vote declared invalid by Mayor Shelly Oberoi.

The BJP demanded recounting of votes, but the Mayor refused to oblige. This led to chaos as councillors from both sides climbed atop tables and started raising slogans against each other. Sources said councillors from both sides sustained injuries, while one councillor collapsed during the fight. Soon after the ruckus, AAP MLA Atishi alleged the BJP had once again shown its ugly side by indulging in hooliganism. “The voting process to elect members of the standing committee was peaceful till the counting. When the BJP realised it was going to lose, its members tried to attack the Mayor,” she alleged.

Former Delhi BJP chief Vijender Gupta said in the last three days, the people saw anarchic politics of AAP. The BJP, while sharing a video clip, alleged an AAP councillor after having a conversation with Atishi, slapped a BJP councillor. — TNS