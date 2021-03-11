AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 13

Amid the intensifying AAP-BJP standoff over the demolition of “illegal structures” by BJP-ruled MCDs, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting on Saturday to formulate a strategy “to counter BJP’s politics” over the anti-encroachment drives.

According to AAP, all MLAs will be present at the meeting called over “bulldozer action”.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who claimed that MCDs were planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in Delhi, urged Home Minister Amit Shah to stop “destruction” and fix accountability of those who allowed them in the first place, alleging that councillors, officials and mayors of the civic bodies took bribe to allow “jhuggis” and providing plots for unauthorised colonies.

“If bulldozers are to be used, these should be used to demolish the houses of those BJP leaders and civic body representatives who took bribe to allow such structures,” he said

MCD officials, however, said the demolition drive was being undertaken in a “proper and most impartial manner”. Slamming AAP, BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the use of “undignified” language against senior leaders like state president Adesh Gupta showed “effect of bulldozers acting against Bangladeshi and Rohingya is visible on the minds of AAP leaders who are losing control on their speech”.

AAP MLA gets bail

A Delhi court on Friday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, arrested in a case of alleged rioting and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty, saying he is no more required for custodial interrogation. PTI

#amit shah #arvind kejriwal #manish sisodia