AAP CM face in Uttarakhand joins BJP

- Col Ajay Kothiyal (retired), who was the AAP’s CM candidate in the Uttarakhand polls held in February, joined the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and state party chief Madan Kaushik.
- Col Kothiyal had resigned from the AAP on May 18. He had lost his deposit in the Gangotri constituency. Kothiyal is said to have been unhappy with the way he was being treated by the AAP post its debacle.
