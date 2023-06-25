AAP, Cong deadlocked over backing ordinance

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, June 24

Just a day after 15 parties resolved to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, schisms appeared in the opposition ranks with talks between Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress deadlocked over differences on the Centre’s ordinance to control bureaucratic postings in the National Capital.

Schisms appear in Opposition unity AAP sources say there can’t be opposition unity with the Congress hesitant to oppose an ‘unconstitutional’ ordinance

Congress questions AAP for making opposition unity talks conditional to one issue

Both parties stuck to stands taken at the Patna meeting hosted on Friday by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar whose attempts to broker peace between the warring sides failed as did TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s. Whereas AAP said it would not be able to attend any opposition meeting unless the Congress publicly opposed the ordinance as most other parties which attended the Patna meeting had done, the Congress said it would take a call on the issue at the time of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Beyond understanding We can’t understand Congress’ reticence considering it will gain the most should all opposition parties unite for 2024. AAP sources

The Tribune has learnt that Banerjee’s proposal yesterday that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sit for lunch and bury differences proved a non-starter.

Upset with Congress’ reticence on opposition to the ordinance which seeks to loosen Delhi Government’s control over bureaucracy, AAP sources today said the party would contest upcoming Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh elections “strongly”.

The AAP sources also asked how opposition unity efforts could progress “with big brother Congress refusing to publicly oppose an unconstitutional ordinance and even to meet Kejriwal”.

“We can’t understand Congress’ reticence considering it will gain the most should all opposition parties unite for 2024. When the Delhi CM urged Rahul to schedule a meeting for discussions, he said the Congress had a process to decide on ordinances and a process to even schedule meetings. The Congress was reminded of how Kejriwal was the first leader to oppose Rahul’s disqualification,” said the AAP sources.

Questioning AAP for making opposition unity talks conditional to the ordinance issue, the Congress said efforts for an anti-BJP alliance could not be held ransom to a local issue.

Even as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the floor strategy on ordinances and Bills was decided during the Parliament session, AAP leaders today said there was a possibility of Congress MPs abstaining from Rajya Sabha vote on the ordinance.

“There is a possibility of the Congress abstaining and favouring the BJP. That is why we want its public assurance on opposition to the ordinance,” said a senior AAP leader.

The parties also clashed bitterly yesterday when Kharge flagged an AAP spokesperson’s allegation that Congress had an understanding with the BJP on the issue.

AAP leaders retorted to Kharge citing a former Union minister’s (read Congress’ Ajay Maken) written demand for a CBI probe against Kejriwal.

With the ball in Congress court now, fissures in the opposition ranks could deepen ahead of the planned Shimla meeting to discuss state-specific poll strategies.