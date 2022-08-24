AAP govt ignored expert panel suggestions on excise policy to gain unfair advantage in Punjab polls: BJP

New Delhi, August 24
The BJP on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi government ignored recommendations of an expert panel set up to reform liquor trade in the capital to "gain unfair advantage" in the Punjab polls.
Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Delhi government handed over wholesale liquor business to private players despite the expert panel recommending against it.
He said the city government allowed ‘cartelisation’ in liquor business by giving multiple retail licences to big companies.
Patra said the AAP is now trying to deflect the BJP’s questions on malpractices in the implementation of excise policy.
