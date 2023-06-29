AAP lends in-principle support to UCC, calls for wider debate

Tribune News Service

The ruling BJP on Wednesday found an unlikely ally in its pro-Uniform Civil Code (UCC) push with the Aam Aadmi Party becoming the first opposition outfit on Wednesday to extend in-principle support to the move while seeking an extensive debate and national consensus.

This is the second time in four years that Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the ruling party in Delhi and Punjab, has broken ranks with the larger opposition to chart an independent course on a matter of national importance.

AAP had in August 2019 supported the Centre on abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. AAP’s national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said today the party supported the UCC in principle.

“Article 44 of the Constitution provides for the UCC. However, the government should bring the UCC only after holding extensive consultations with stakeholders, including political parties and non-political entities, and building a national consensus,” Pathak said.

The AAP leader’s remarks came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi signalled the government’s intent to enact the UCC as repeatedly directed by the Supreme Court and simultaneous to the Congress taking a hard line on the move.

Leading the Congress attack on the PM today, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said the UCC was an aspiration and “cannot be forced on the people by an agenda-driven majoritarian government”. “The PM’s strong pitch for the UCC is intended to divert attention from inflation, unemployment, hate crimes, discrimination and denying states’ rights. The people must be vigilant. Having failed in good governance, the BJP is deploying the UCC to polarise the electorate and attempt to win the next elections,” Chidambaram said, reiterating the Congress’ well-known criticism of the UCC and resonating concerns over the move’s “polarisation potential” ahead of the elections in a few states and later the Lok Sabha in 2024.

Other opposition parties — the Left, DMK, IUML, AIMIM, DMK, RJD and the JDU also questioned the UCC move with All India Muslim Personal Law Board, an NGO dealing with personal laws of Muslims, resolving to resist the UCC at an urgent meeting convened after the PM’s remarks on the subject.

“Our stand is that the UCC is against the spirit of the Constitution and we will oppose it strongly. We will submit our comments to the 22nd Law Commission. India is a country with many religions and cultures. The UCC will not just affect Muslims, but all other communities too,” said AIMPLB member Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahli.

A delegation of the AIMPLB also met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray whose party has traditionally backed the UCC but is silent right now. Thackeray is a Congress-NCP ally in Maharashtra and, to the pleasure of the ruling BJP, has found it hard to negotiate his party’s pro VD Savarkar and pro-UCC positions within the opposition grouping.

The 22nd Law Commission, meanwhile, said it was awaiting more responses to the UCC and had so far received 8.5 lakh. The commission had invited public comments for 30 days starting June 14.

The SAD, a former BJP ally, today expressed strong reservations to the UCC and said it would represent its case to the Law Commission.

With opinions divided, the PM’s strongest public pitch yet for the UCC is set to test the Opposition unity as 15 parties attempt an anti-BJP alliance for the next General Election. As political outfits weigh the electoral consequences of the move, the ruling BJP is quietly awaiting the submission of Uttarakhand’s UCC panel report to take the legislation forward through the state Assembly.

The panel’s term ends on June 30.