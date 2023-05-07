‘AAP let people down, Jalandhar bypoll crucial test for BJP’

Punjab gave AAP a historic mandate, but the government hasn’t lived up to the people’s expectations, claims Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Accusing AAP leadership of being “power-drunk”, he says a minister ( Kataruchak) is facing allegations of “sexual misconduct” but the government hasn’t ordered a probe. Campaigning in Jalandhar for the May 10 Lok Sabha bypoll, he speaks to Sanjeev Singh Bariana on a range of issues. Excerpts:

THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW: Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of I&B, Sports and Youth Affairs

General Election isn’t too far off. Why is the BJP investing so much in the bypoll?

The BJP believes in fighting every election with vigour. The bypoll is crucial as it will be the first LS test for the BJP after the Akalis walked out of the alliance. The Modi government is committed to the welfare of the Sikhs. The Kartarpur Sahib corridor, a memorial to the Sahibzadas and a ropeway to Hemkund Sahib, we have taken several initiatives.

Don’t you think AAP needs to be given time to settle down?

How much more time? Their two ministers (Vijay Singla and Fauja Singh Sarari) have already faced the axe over corruption charges. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has slapped a notice on the state government seeking an action-taken report on the Kataruchak issue. The Vigilance has filed a chargesheet against AAP’s Bathinda (Rural) MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta in a bribery case. There are more cases of “blatant misuse” of position by MLAs. Gangsters are operating from jails and anti-national elements like Amritpal Singh emerged in AAP’s one-year “misrule”.

BJP to win ’27 punjab elections on its own We aren’t exploring the possibility of any pact with the Akalis. Moreover, the ground situation is changing fast in Punjab. We are aiming to win the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections on our own.

Is the Akali Dal-BJP separation permanent?

It was the SAD that decided to exit. Badal Senior was a tall politician and we respected his sincerity towards peaceful co-existence. At this juncture, we aren’t exploring the possibility of any alliance with the Akalis. Moreover, the ground situation is changing fast in Punjab. We are aiming to win the 2027 Vidhan Sabha elections on our own.

Can the BJP project a Sikh leader as CM in 2027?

The BJP doesn’t differentiate on the basis of religion, caste or gender. Our motto ‘sabka saath sabka vikas’ (cooperation and welfare) speaks it all.

Political discourse is at its worst. Even you faced campaign ban in 2020. Do you suggest dos and don’ts?

Yes, it’s a must. But such reforms are possible only if all parties arrive at a consensus on the kind of language to be used. The Election Commission alone can’t curb the practice.

As Union Sports Minister, don’t you think the women wrestlers aren’t being heard?

The government has been looking into all their complaints as per procedure. All their demands till now have been met. The wrestlers sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi should allow an unbiased probe to be completed by the Delhi Police. Even the court has said that they should allow an unbiased investigation to be completed.

First Assembly and now Shimla MC, two back-to-back defeats for BJP in HP. Reports suggest an edge for Congress in Karnataka too.

We are winning in Karnataka with a thumping majority. We won zila parishad elections in Himachal after the Vidhan Sabha poll loss.... The entire Opposition is trying to form a ‘Maha Thug Bandhan’, but the people of the country know how the Narendra Modi regime’s good work has brought a change in their lives. Over 220 million vaccines were administered for free during the Covid pandemic, 80 crore people were given free ration for 28 months and 9.6 crore women were given free LPG connections. The list is long.