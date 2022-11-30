AAP may not open account in Gujarat, says Amit Shah; Centre, other states can also consider anti-radicalisation cell

PTI

Ahmedabad, November 30

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has downplayed AAP's challenge in Gujarat polls, claiming Arvind Kejriwal's party may not even open its account, and said the BJP state unit's announcement on setting up anti-radicalisation cell is a good initiative that can be considered by other states and the Centre.

In an interview to PTI, Shah described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity, all-round development of Gujarat during his tenure as the state chief minister and the implementation of zero appeasement policy as the main reasons for people repeatedly reposing faith in the BJP over the last 27 years.

“The BJP will register an unprecedented victory in Gujarat. People have full faith in our party and our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Shah, who has been crisscrossing the state and addressing five rallies a day in the run-up to the two-phase polls on December 1 and 5.

On the question of AAP entering Gujarat assembly elections, the BJP leader said, “Every party has a right to contest elections, but it is up to people whether they accept the party or not.

"AAP is nowhere in the mind of the people of Gujarat. Wait for election results, maybe AAP's name would not figure in the list of successful candidates,” he said.

While the Congress has been the BJP's principal rival in Gujarat, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has undertaken an aggressive campaign in Modi's home state.

On Congress, Shah said, “It is still the main opposition party, but the party is going through a crisis, and its impact is visible in Gujarat as well.”

Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Shah said sustained efforts are a must in politics.

"I have always been of the view that politicians need to be hard working and it is good when someone works hard. But in politics only sustained efforts show results. So let's wait and see," he said.

Shah, who has been talking about issues of national security in the campaign for the state election, said they are important in every assembly poll.

The Opposition has accused the BJP of raising national issues like terrorism in state elections to divert the people's attention from governance-related concerns.

“Is the security of Gujarat associated with national security or not?

“Security of Gujarat and national security are not different issues. And if the country is not secure, how can Gujarat be secure? Therefore, national security is a major issue in all state assembly polls.

"Being a border state, the people of Gujarat are sensitive about national security. We cannot afford to have national security impacted at any one location in the country,” he said while replying to a question.

With the Opposition often accusing the government of misusing investigation agencies against its political rivals, Shah said there is an independent and neutral judiciary in the country, and "if there is any misuse of investigation agencies, then they can approach the judiciary".