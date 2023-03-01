AAP setbacks: BJP set to prime anti-graft agenda as top poll plank in 2023, ’24

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 1

Powered by the resignations of top Delhi ministers over corruption charges, the BJP is all set to prime its anti-graft agenda as the top poll plank ahead of six pending state elections in 2023 followed by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The 18th General Election scheduled for next year would be key for the ruling BJP, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a consecutive third term at the Centre, a feat previously achieved only by late PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

Buoyed by initial setbacks to AAP, the BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of top opposition leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he occupied a constitutional post and could destroy the evidence if he continued.

“Pawns have gone but what about the kingpin who ordered the Delhi excise policy implementation? When will CM Kejriwal resign to enable a fair probe considering his own PA allegedly destroyed four mobile phones in the past?” asked BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia.

The BJP sought Kejriwal’s ouster on two points—“One, the CM chaired the February 5, 2021 Delhi cabinet meeting which decided to institute a group of ministers consisting of Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot to examine the expert committee report on Delhi excise policy and give recommendations; two, when the GOM presented its report (which allegedly favoured the South lobby in lieu of Rs 100 cr kickbacks to AAP) on March 22, 2021, it was Kejriwal who ordered its immediate implementation.”

“The needle of suspicion repeatedly points to the CM. Manish aur Satyendar toh jhanki hai. Arvind Kejriwal abhi baaki hai. No one is above the law,” quipped Bhatia.

BJP sources privately said the Supreme Court’s denial of relief to Sisodia yesterday and the turn of events in the case had further strengthened the party’s resolve to hammer corruption as a major election plank.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally urged BJP cadres to go after the corrupt “unapologetically in their mass outreach events”.

In fact in his National Youth Day address 2021, the PM had questioned the public glorification of corruption convicts asking if this was what the political class wanted the youth to inherit. More lately,President Droupadi Murmu signalled the Government’s anti-corruption pitch when in his first address to Parliament after assuming the top constitutional post, she said, “corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice”.

The President had hailed a rising social consciousness against sympathy for the corrupt.

The BJP has already resolved to make corruption against Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, embroiled in the Delhi excise scam case, as a campaign point in the election bound state. The same policy will be followed in other poll bound states—Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh where either top opposition politicians themselves or their family and aides are under probe agency scanner.

Cases against Oppn leaders, family, aides in poll-bound states

June 2022: CBI registered a case against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen Gehlot and 14 others for alleged diversion of subsidised fertilisers meant for farmers, and raided Agrasen’s Jodhpur home and 17 locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Bengal

February 2023: ED searched multiple Chhattisgarh locations linked to CM Bhupesh Baghel’s aides—MLA Devendra Yadav; Chhattisgarh Congress treasurer Ramgopal Agarwal among others over alleged benefits of proceeds of crime in the coal levy scam

September 2019: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was arrested by ED for alleged money laundering and suspected transactions done abroad through shell companies. He is on bail from the Delhi HC. Based on ED reference, the CBI in 2020 registered a case of disproportionate assets against him. In May 2022, ED filed a prosecution complaint alleging exponential rise in Shivakumar’s wealth from 2014 to 2018.

December 2022: CBI questioned Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha over alleged involvement in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. CBI says she is part of the South group that allegedly paid Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to AAP via former party communication chief Vijay Nair in lieu of a favourable Delhi liquor excise policy.