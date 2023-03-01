 AAP setbacks: BJP set to prime anti-graft agenda as top poll plank in 2023, ’24 : The Tribune India

AAP setbacks: BJP set to prime anti-graft agenda as top poll plank in 2023, ’24

Party asks ‘pawns have gone, when will kingpin Arvind Kejriwal resign’

AAP setbacks: BJP set to prime anti-graft agenda as top poll plank in 2023, ’24

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda with Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Delhi BJP Working President Virender Sachdeva and other party leaders participates in 'Janjagran Abhiyan' to protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following the arrest of his deputy Manish Sisodia by CBI in the excise policy case, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 1

Powered by the resignations of top Delhi ministers over corruption charges, the BJP is all set to prime its anti-graft agenda as the top poll plank ahead of six pending state elections in 2023 followed by the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The 18th General Election scheduled for next year would be key for the ruling BJP, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a consecutive third term at the Centre, a feat previously achieved only by late PM Jawaharlal Nehru.

Buoyed by initial setbacks to AAP, the BJP on Wednesday demanded the resignation of top opposition leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he occupied a constitutional post and could destroy the evidence if he continued.

“Pawns have gone but what about the kingpin who ordered the Delhi excise policy implementation? When will CM Kejriwal resign to enable a fair probe considering his own PA allegedly destroyed four mobile phones in the past?” asked BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia.

The BJP sought Kejriwal’s ouster on two points—“One, the CM chaired the February 5, 2021 Delhi cabinet meeting which decided to institute a group of ministers consisting of Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot to examine the expert committee report on Delhi excise policy and give recommendations; two, when the GOM presented its report (which allegedly favoured the South lobby in lieu of Rs 100 cr kickbacks to AAP) on March 22, 2021, it was Kejriwal who ordered its immediate implementation.”

“The needle of suspicion repeatedly points to the CM. Manish aur Satyendar toh jhanki hai. Arvind Kejriwal abhi baaki hai. No one is above the law,” quipped Bhatia.

BJP sources privately said the Supreme Court’s denial of relief to Sisodia yesterday and the turn of events in the case had further strengthened the party’s resolve to hammer corruption as a major election plank.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally urged BJP cadres to go after the corrupt “unapologetically in their mass outreach events”.

In fact in his National Youth Day address 2021, the PM had questioned the public glorification of corruption convicts asking if this was what the political class wanted the youth to inherit. More lately,President Droupadi Murmu signalled the Government’s anti-corruption pitch when in his first address to Parliament after assuming the top constitutional post, she said, “corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice”.

The President had hailed a rising social consciousness against sympathy for the corrupt.

The BJP has already resolved to make corruption against Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha, embroiled in the Delhi excise scam case, as a campaign point in the election bound state. The same policy will be followed in other poll bound states—Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh where either top opposition politicians themselves or their family and aides are under probe agency scanner.

Cases against Oppn leaders, family, aides in poll-bound states

June 2022: CBI registered a case against Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen Gehlot and 14 others for alleged diversion of subsidised fertilisers meant for farmers, and raided Agrasen’s Jodhpur home and 17 locations in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Bengal

February 2023: ED searched multiple Chhattisgarh locations linked to CM Bhupesh Baghel’s aides—MLA Devendra Yadav; Chhattisgarh Congress treasurer Ramgopal Agarwal among others over alleged benefits of proceeds of crime in the coal levy scam

September 2019: Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar was arrested by ED for alleged money laundering and suspected transactions done abroad through shell companies. He is on bail from the Delhi HC. Based on ED reference, the CBI in 2020 registered a case of disproportionate assets against him. In May 2022, ED filed a prosecution complaint alleging exponential rise in Shivakumar’s wealth from 2014 to 2018.

December 2022: CBI questioned Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao’s daughter K Kavitha over alleged involvement in the now scrapped Delhi excise policy. CBI says she is part of the South group that allegedly paid Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to AAP via former party communication chief Vijay Nair in lieu of a favourable Delhi liquor excise policy.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision

2
Nation

Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving

3
Chandigarh

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

4
Delhi

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

5
Punjab

Governor duty-bound to act on Cabinet advice: SC; Punjab session from March 3

6
Chandigarh

Theft at Elante store in Chandigarh

7
Punjab

Not for armed struggle, says radical leader Amritpal Singh

8
Patiala

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

10
Nation

Curious case of 'South Group' in excise scam

Don't Miss

View All
Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Top News

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly raises BBC tax issue with EAM Jaishankar

All entities must comply with laws, Jaishankar tells UK Foreign Minister on BBC tax ‘survey’

UK cites legal process for delay in extraditing Mallaya, Nir...

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

MHA suspends FCRA licence of think tank Centre for Policy Research

Licence suspended over violation of laws, say officials

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet Home Minister Amit Shah over Ajnala incident

Will update him on the law and order situation in the state

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Kejriwal forwards names of AAP MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkulas, allege baton charge by police

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

Police said some protesters tried to jump over the barricade...


Cities

View All

Drone shot along Punjab border in December 2022 had 'footprints' in China, Pakistan: BSF

Drone shot along Punjab border in December 2022 had 'footprints' in China, Pakistan: BSF

Kapil Sharma says his role in 'Zwigato' will reveal several hidden facets of his personality; watch trailer

Patients irked over frequent shutting of railway crossing near Civil Hospital in Amritsar

Amritsar MC prepares list of top 100 property tax defaulters

Unaided colleges stay defiant on centralised admission portal issue in Amritsar

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am

Haryana sarpanches hold protest against e-tender policy in Panchkula, allege baton charge by police

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Health Department looks at PPP way to improve diagnostic services

Anupama Upadhyaya of Panchkula becomes national badminton champ

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

Excise policy: BJP holds protests in various parts of Delhi, demands Kejriwal's resignation

Sisodia, Satyendar Jain arrested as PM Modi wants to stop good work being done in Delhi: Kejriwal

Fire breaks out at factory in north Delhi

Heart harvested from patient at Delhi hospital sent to AIIMS via 10-km green corridor

Gurugram property dealer arrested after his video of 'stealing' flower pots went viral

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

Only park in Maqsudan turns dumpyard!

35 bikes, 12 cars burnt outside police station

Month after NRI complained of assault, cops lodge FIR

Soldier thrown off train, seriously hurt

9 smugglers arrested with intoxicants, liquor

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Suspect in double murder case nabbed from Haridwar in 48 hrs

Public toilet built under Smart City Mission in pathetic state

Deed writer caught taking Rs 20K bribe

Drugs worth lakhs incinerated by cops

Man climbs atop MC office building, threatens suicide

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Punjabi University student murder: Patiala police arrest his four roommates for crime

Panchayat fund scam: VB's lookout circular against ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur

Roadside encroachments spell traffic chaos in Patiala

Students, staff question law & order situation at Punjabi University, Patiala

Two-day science festival organised at Punjabi University, Patiala