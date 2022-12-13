AAP appoints Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak national general secretary

New Delhi, December 13
The AAP on Tuesday appointed Sandeep Pathak, who was its election in-charge for Punjab and Gujarat, as national general secretary (organisation), after it recently became eligible for the national party status.
Though the Arvind Kejriwal-headed AAP had won only five of the 181 seats in the Gujarat assembly polls, it got nearly 13 per cent vote share. Kejriwal had said that the AAP had not won many seats but the votes the party got helped it attain the national party status.
