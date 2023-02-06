AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

PTI

New Delhi, February 6

After the Delhi municipal House was adjourned for the third time in a month without electing a mayor, the AAP on Monday said it would move the Supreme Court so that the polls could be held in a "court-monitored manner".

The municipal House failed to elect a mayor on Monday after a ruckus erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post.

Soon after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House assembled at around 11.30am, after a delay of half an hour, Presiding Officer Satya Sharma announced that aldermen would be allowed to vote in elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members which would be held simultaneously.

This drew protests from AAP councillors.

After emerging from the House, AAP leader Atishi told reporters, "We will go to the Supreme Court, and we will go today itself so that the mayoral elections can be held in a court-monitored manner."

"Our demands are that the mayoral election be held in a time-bound manner in the next two weeks and the aldermen not be allowed to vote," she said.

Atishi claimed the BJP had planned to disrupt the proceedings so that the House could be adjourned.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said: "We will go to the Supreme Court now to have the mayoral election conducted."

"The BJP is strangulating democracy and the Constitution. The presiding officer allowed the aldermen to vote in mayoral polls, which is wrong as per the Constitution and is against democracy," he said.