 AAP unveils UP urban local body poll plan; promises to waive water tax, halve house tax : The Tribune India

AAP unveils UP urban local body poll plan; promises to waive water tax, halve house tax

MP Sanjay Singh, party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge, launches party’s slogan—‘House Tax Half, Water Tax Maaf’

AAP unveils UP urban local body poll plan; promises to waive water tax, halve house tax


PTI

Lucknow, March 12

The AAP on Sunday unveiled its election plank for urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh, promising to halve house taxes and waive water taxes in municipal bodies it wins.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, the party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge, launched the party’s slogan—“House Tax Half, Water Tax Maaf”—to woo the electorate during a visit to Lucknow.

He also declared in-charges for 633 urban local body seats in Uttar Pradesh and said the party will contest from every constituency.

During his visit, Singh called the ED (Enforcement Directorate) the “Entertainment Department” and alleged that central agencies are being misused to target the opposition.

Singh said the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has accepted the report of the commission set up to look into the issue of reservation to Other Backward Castes (OBCs) in urban local body polls and expressed hope that the government will soon announce the election dates, he said.

The party will reach out to the public and ask them to give the AAP an opportunity to clean their cities.

The people of Delhi gave the AAP a chance and the party gave them a clean city, mohalla clinics and the best education system. Even the Punjab government is working on the Delhi model, Singh said.

“There will be no water tax and the house tax will be reduced to half in every local body where the AAP wins the chairman’s post,” Singh said.

The AAP contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022 but failed to make any headway.

Alleging that central agencies are being misused to target opposition leaders, Singh said, “I want to ask PM (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi that every day he is targeting opposition leaders. In Bengal, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) has lodged 30 cases against the TMC; on Congress, they have lodged 26 cases; in Bihar, 10 cases has been lodged on the opposition; the BSP has five cases, the Samajwadi Party has four cases against them, the NCP has three cases; in Kashmir, the National Conference has three cases. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the government is targeting every opposition party and its leaders.

“He (Modi) should order to kill all the opposition leaders in an encounter and then he can sleep peacefully,” said Singh.

The senior AAP leader also alleged that industrialist Gautam Adani is involved in a “large number of scams” but there has been no action.

Singh said Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Adani hail from Gujarat and added, “What’s the relation between Adani and Modiji, I want RSS and BJP to reply.”

Raising the issue of large quantities of heroin “supplied by the Taliban” being seized from Mundra port, Singh said, “This is a national security concern and I will raise this in Parliament… a Joint Parliamentary Committee should be formed to probe Adani,” Singh said.

He also alleged that the Centre is lodging opposition leaders in jail while “feeding the supporters of Osama Bin Laden”.

The government is trying to please the Taliban by giving them wheat, Singh claimed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

DCW chief Swati Maliwal says father sexually assaulted her when she was in Class 4

2
Nation

Raids against Lalu's family: ED says Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash seized, Rs 600 crore in proceeds of crime detected

3
Punjab

Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war

4
Nation

Air hostess from Himachal Pradesh falls to death from 4th floor of Bengaluru apartment

5
Nation

‘You have to speak in Kannada…This is our land’: Heated feud erupts between auto driver, passenger over speaking in Kannada; video goes viral

6
Comment

Himachal's Millet Man

7
World

BBC under fire over conservationist Attenborough episode, sports presenter Lineker’s Twitter row

8
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

9
Diaspora

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

10
Business

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos

Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos

Says the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitabl...

China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purc...

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Shreyas Iyer sent for scans after complaining of back pain

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Virat Kohli slams 1st Test century since Nov 2019 as India reach 475/5 at tea

Team India trailing Australia by just eight runs

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India’s London-Mumbai flight

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

After the flight landed, the passenger Ramkant was handed ov...


Cities

View All

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Chandigarh parking firm director arrested for submitting fake bank guarantee

Chandigarh parking firm director arrested for submitting fake bank guarantee of Rs 1.65 crore

Nod to selective harvest of large fish in Chandigarh’s Sukhna lake

First robot-aided surgery at PGI Chandigarh cardiology dept

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

30 vehicles to lift horticulture waste

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner’s wife alleges husband’s role in actor’s death, police initiate inquiry

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

G20 flower festival begins at Delhi’s Connaught Place

100 women achievers honoured

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship