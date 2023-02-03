AAP used kickbacks to fight Goa poll: ED

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, February 2

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the Delhi excise policy scam case in a special court here, alleged the investigation done so far revealed that the policy was created by top AAP leaders to continuously generate and channel illegal funds.

The investigation of the trail of kickbacks in the case revealed that part of these funds was used in the AAP’s election campaign for the Goa Assembly elections in 2022. Cash payments to the tune of Rs 70 lakh were made to volunteers who were part of the survey teams, the agency alleged. The ED claimed AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair, an accused in the case, had “arranged a FaceTime call from his phone between IndoSpirit owner Sameer Mahandru, also an accused, and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, during which the latter told Sameer that Vijay was his boy and that Sameer should trust him and carry on with him”. It said on the behalf of AAP leaders, Nair received Rs 100 crore from “South Group” as advance for liquor licences. The agency maintained Nair, who orchestrated the entire scam, was not an ordinary AAP worker, but a close aide of Kejriwal and was closely working with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for matters related to the excise policy.

The ED said the “South Group”, as being named by several accused in their statement, was represented by Abhishek Boinpally, Arun Pillai and Buchi Babu. Boinpally facilitated the transfer of Rs 100 crore in connivance with Nair and his associate Dinesh Arora, it said, adding a part of these funds was used in the Goa poll campaign.

Nair had told those involved in the campaign-related work to receive payments in cash. “The payments were managed through hawala channels. Teams led by Nair directed certain firms to even issue bogus invoices,” the Enforcement Directorate said.

Terming the chargesheet a “fiction”, Kejriwal alleged, “The ED is meant to buy and sell MLAs and topple governments.”

Meanwhile, a Delhi court today took cognisance of the chargesheet and issued summons to all five accused in the case. The court will hear the matter on February 23.