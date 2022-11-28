 AAP will win more than 92 seats in Gujarat with support of women and youth: Kejriwal : The Tribune India

AAP will win more than 92 seats in Gujarat with support of women and youth: Kejriwal

Campaigning for first phase of Gujarat elections ends on November 29

AAP will win more than 92 seats in Gujarat with support of women and youth: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Gujarat AAP president Gopal Italia address a press conference ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surat on November 28, 2022. PTI



PTI

Surat, November 28

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there is a huge craze for Aam Aadmi Party among women and youth in Gujarat as it vows to tackle inflation and unemployment and claimed the AAP will win more than 92 seats out of total 182 in the next month's Gujarat Assembly polls.

Speaking after interacting with diamond traders in Surat, Kejriwal expressed confidence they will vote for AAP even though they are not saying so openly "due to the fear of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)".

"All our surveys show we are much ahead of BJP in the support of youth and women. I appeal to them to ask all members of their families to vote for AAP. The AAP will form the next government. We will win more than 92 seats," he told reporters.

The campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled for December 1 ends on November 29. Polling for the second and final phase will be held on December 5 and the votes will be counted on December 8.

"Inflation and unemployment are the two biggest issues affecting the people, and we are offering time-bound solutions to these issues. No other party is talking about the issues affecting the people," he said.

"There is a huge craze for AAP among women and youth, as we are getting magical results in our survey within these two sections. I would request them to get every vote of your family to broom (AAP's election symbol)," the AAP's national convener said.

He said the people of Gujarat do not love him, state AAP president Gopal Italia or chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi but extending support because they feel AAP can resolve their issues and it has delivered it in Delhi and Punjab.

"Women are voting for us because for the first time a party (AAP) has come up with an assurance to give them relief from inflation," Kejriwal added.

He claimed women are turning supporters of AAP because the party has promised electricity bill waiver and also assured to not allowing private schools to raise fees during the next five years like it has done in Delhi, besides free and quality education and healthcare which will help households save money.

Youth are supporting the party because AAP promised to stop competitive exam question paper leaks and take action against the culprits and assurances of job creation and Rs 3,000 unemployment allowance, he said.

He said AAP will win more than 7-8 seats in Surat, a BJP bastion.

Italia, Gadhvi and other candidates, including Alpesh Kathiriya from Varachha (in Surat city), are winning by a huge margin, the AAP leader said.

Kejriwal alleged traders feel "threatened, abused, insulted, and subject to extortion" in the BJP rule.

"I have appealed to them that you have earned money but what is the meaning of money if you do not get respect? If a small worker can call up and abuse you, what is the meaning of such a life?"

"This is a chance to throw out the entire system. When we (AAP) come to power, you will have the opportunity to earn money and respect. Every trader is with the AAP," he claimed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Quad partners India, Australia stay away from China-led meet on Indian Ocean

2
Pollywood

Sunny Deol shares heartwarming video, special message on son Karan's birthday, 'you will succeed in life because you take no shortcuts'

3
Entertainment

Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' has huge Tom Cruise connect? Read to find out

4
Punjab

Tarn Taran villager arrested with 8 Chinese pistols, bullets, 2-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drone

5
Nation

Yoga guru Ramdev apologises after sexist remark sparks outrage

6
Trending

Woman gets her sandwich with B***h written on it, restaurant’s explanation leaves netizens in splits

7
Punjab

5,000 'fake' pharmacists under lens, yet Punjab eases licensing norms

8
FIFA 2022

Brussels sees riots after Morocco beat Belgium at World Cup

9
Punjab

Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam: Patiala police arrest third rank holder

10
Punjab

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

The minister reportedly said the Supreme Court Collegium cou...

Fed up with his 'illicit relation', Delhi woman, with son's help, 'murders' husband, 'chops body' into 22 pieces

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

Poonam and Deepak, who kept the body parts in a fridge, arre...

Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover weapons used by Aaftab to chop his girlfriend's body

Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop his girlfriend's body

Shraddha's ring that Aaftab had gifted to another girl has a...

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

India prominent in four of five strategic objectives, but le...

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

Arms and ammunition seized


Cities

View All

KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Amritsar: Farmer body KMSC wants Swaminathan formula to fix MSP

Fulfil promises made to farmers, Morcha leaders urge Centre

Amritsar: Peddler held with 2 kg heroin, 8 hi-tech pistols 'delivered via drone'

Amritsar: Big gaps in road dividers hinder smooth flow of traffic

Sucha Singh Langah cleans utensils on Day 1 of 'tankhah'

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs farmers

Low canal water supply amid wheat season perturbs Bathinda farmers

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

Sector-22 connecting passages in poor shape; Chandigarh MC plans Rs 2.28-crore rebuild

BJP draws blank in Panchkula zila parishad poll

Leopard scare at Zirakpur village

Fed up with his 'illicit relation', Delhi woman, with son's help, 'murders' husband, 'chops body' into 22 pieces

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

Shraddha murder case: Delhi police recover weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to chop his girlfriend's body

South Delhi school receives bomb threat in e-mail

SC stays NGT orders imposing fines on NOIDA, Delhi Jal Board over untreated waste

Jail videos: Satyendar Jain withdraws from Delhi court plea for contempt action against ED

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

After two years, Phagwara sugar mill made functional

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

16 medical colleges under construction in Punjab: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar Development Authority rejects applications of 252 illegal colonies, proposes registration of FIRs

Jalandhar: 3 more agents held in vehicle fitness certificates scam

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Man kills younger brother over property dispute in Ludhiana

Speeding truck tries to overtake, rams into SUV on flyover at Ludhiana's Sherpur Chowk

Encroachments continue unabated in Ludhiana Improvement Trust colonies, officials in slumber

Ludhiana Civic body turns blind eye to illegal commercial buildings

30-year-old ends life in Ludhiana after refused money for drugs

Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Patiala: Third ranker nabbed in naib tehsildar recruitment scam

Nabha jail inmates caught with six phones, drugs

Soon, prepaid power meters at Punjab govt offices

Patiala: Man held with 5K banned pills

15 more hospitals, labs empanelled with Punjabi University